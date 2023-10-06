Canela,

6 de outubro de 2023

Bethy

FOLHA SOCIAL

Bethy Schons

Folha Social • Edição 589

Alexandra Renck e Jean Candiago presentes no XXV Jantar Baile da Amizade do Rotary Club de Canela. @xanda_renck @canelafotoearte
Presidente da APAE Canela, Luciano Perottoni e Presidente do Rotary Club de Canela Estevan Blankenheim. @canelafotoearte
Sonia e Sandro Petry presentes no Baile da Amizade do Rotary! @soniafreitaspetry
Simone Dias é a diretora pedagógica do Instituto Hippocampus de Educação Profissionalizante – Canela, que anuncia a abertura de suas atividades no próximo dia 14 de outubro. O projeto é uma iniciativa dos mantenedores da CHD Incorporadora que tem como objetivo dar oportunidades aos jovens da região de Canela e Gramado
O painel Empreendedorismo Criativo na Nova Economia, mediado por Andrea Senna, contou com a participação de Bruna Oliveira, Ingrid Vasconcelos e Lu Klein, dentro do encontro Empreendedorismo Feminino, sediado no CIDICA, na última quarta, 10. @oliveirabruna @ingridlopes2 @lu_fklein @andreacsennaj
Hoje é o dia dela brilhar ainda mais. Feliz Aniversário Joseane Boelter! Muita luz, saúde e sucesso. @joseaneboelter

