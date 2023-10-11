Canela,

11 de outubro de 2023

Bethy

FOLHA SOCIAL

Bethy Schons

Folha Social • Edição 590

Batizado do Benício na Catedral de Canela. @danibatfotografia @alineasfranck @brunofranckgramado
6 anos da Antonella! @grazisestrainfotografia
Ithyara e Fernando cheios de felicidade registrando este momento. @grazisestrainfotografia @ithyarapiazza @matriaparquedeflores
Betina maravilhosa em seu ensaio fotográfico. @danibatfotografia @betinavenzo
O escritor gramadense Ariel Fonseca Pulsz, lançou o terceiro livro da saga As Crônicas de Sathira, chamado A História do Enigmático @arielpulsz

