27 de outubro de 2023

Folha Social • Edição 592

Lucas, Luana, Jair e Marcela aproveitaram as férias em família para visitar o amigo Mickey, no Magic Kingdom em Orlando – FL. @luana_moraless @jairveigafilho @marcelaveiga14
Rosa Zortéa completou mais uma primavera no último dia 22 de outubro. Felicidade neste novo ciclo e que você siga alegrando as pessoas ao seu redor! @rosamariacontizortea
A elegância de Luiza Gomes capturada pelo clique de Grazi Sestrain. @grazisestrainfotografia @gomesluizar
Gabriela Boff, a 1ª Prenda do CTG Rodeio Serrano, deslumbrante em seu vestido vermelho, irradiando a tradição e a cultura gaúcha com graciosidade e elegância!@grazisestrainfotografia @gabriela_marquss
Alessandra, em um retrato americano em preto e branco, onde a elegância se encontra com a simplicidade, criando uma imagem que atravessa gerações. @alessandrasestrain @grazisestrainfotografia

