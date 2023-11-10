Canela,

10 de novembro de 2023

Bethy

FOLHA SOCIAL

Bethy Schons

Folha Social • Edição 594

A Gramadense Sandra Foss, de 42 anos, foi Destaque da categoria 40+, no 5º Torneio Internacional Master Bento Gonçalves, pelo time Master Fênix. O troféu foi entregue por Fernando Rabelo, organizador da competição de alto nível. @sandrafoss67 @masterfenixvoleibol
Marcelo Duarte e Fabrina em uma linda surpresa romântica organizada pela Pedido de Casamento em Gramado. @katlinfotografiasgramado @marceloduarttee @drafabrinabarbosa
A profissional Genoveva da Silva, de Canela, conquistou o 3° lugar na categoria Artístico da 2° edição do Talented Celebrities, em Novo Hamburgo, com seu personagem autoral Elfa Protetora da Serra Gaúcha. Todos os detalhes do figurino, adereços e acessórios remetem a natureza exuberante da Serra: as cores laranja e verde representam as folhas de plátano, as Hortênsias, o corpete revestido de pétalas de pinha e as luzes remetem aos elementos característicos da nossa região, fazendo alusão, inclusive, às festividades natalinas. @concursotalentedcelebrities @sulbeleza @andrielirios @morgana_costureira @genoveva_producoesdebeleza
Explorando a sedução na penumbra, a modelo Luiza Sander ilumina o ambiente com luzes douradas, criando um clima envolvente. @luizasanderr___ @nathaliabritofotografias

