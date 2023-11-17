Folha Social • Edição 595

Canela,

17 de novembro de 2023

A linda Lavínia Machado Toledo no elenco do Natal Luz de Gramado, o Grande Desfile de Natal. @cleitonthiele @priscilla.m_toledo @andrezinhodtoledo
Torres e Rosângela celebrando o amor e uma linda caminhada repleta de benções. @katlinfotografiasgramado
As organizadoras do primeiro jantar baile das Embaixadoras da Serra que aconteceu no último fim de semana no Esporte Clube Serrano @embaixadorasdaserra @esporteclube.serrano
Sarah e Carlos à espera de Felipe. @demaeparamae @katlinfotografiasgramado

