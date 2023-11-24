Canela,

24 de novembro de 2023

Bethy

FOLHA SOCIAL

Bethy Schons

Folha Social • Edição 596

Ensaio de Natal com este trio de amor. Josi Piva e seus filhos Gustavo e Fernanda. @canelafotoearte @josi.piva
Kelen Bazzei celebra seu aniversário à beira-mar, irradiando felicidade e energia positiva. @kelenbazzei
Especial de Natal da família do Joaquim! @danielabraunfotografiascanela @julianabenetti
Anita deslumbra em sua noite de estreia aos 15 anos, irradiando elegância e charme. Um verdadeiro espetáculo de beleza e sofisticação, marcando o início de uma jornada de sonhos e conquistas. @geandittmamfotografia @danibatfotografia @anitabat_rib
Sandra Foss entregando o troféu de Campeãs do Campeonato Municipal de Voleibol de Canela para a equipe Toque de Pele! @jackepimentell @barbara.nbecker @vaah_w @lorinescastilhos @sandrafross @julceweirich @raquelmoscon @saletebranchine @toquede_pele

