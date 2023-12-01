Canela,

1 de dezembro de 2023

Anuncie

Bethy

FOLHA SOCIAL

Bethy Schons

Folha Social • Edição 597

Compartilhe:

Empreendedores Jeferson Santos e Joice Boch receberam mestres cerimonialistas e profissionais de eventos para apresentar o novo e belíssimo Vale das Montanhas, espaço lindo e sofisticado localizado na zona rural de Canela. @valedasmontanhaseventos @jefersonsantos_10 @joiceboch_
Noite animada, regada de muitas risadas e chopp na confraternização de final do ano do grupo Pedal Gourmet na Cervejaria do Farol! foto Rafael dos Santos Bosio @pedalgourmetcanelaegramadors
Ana Carolina e Maria Helena nesse ensaio cheio de amor. @grazisestrainfotografia @anna_carvalho_s
1 ano de loja física da Inpulse Fitness comemorado com muita alegria com clientes e amigos. @inpulse_fitness @panmenezes
Ensaio natalino da Família do Thales. @grazisestrainfotografia @paularabeloteixeira @thiago.candidosalvador

Há 10 anos! O maior portal de conteúdo da Região das Hortênsias
Contato: folha@portaldafolha.com.br

© 2012 – Folha Multimídia – Editora Folha de Canela    –    Desenvolvimento: Macedo77