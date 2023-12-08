Folha Social • Edição 598

Canela,

Especial de Natal desse trio de amor, Pedro, Daniela e Dom! @danielabraunfotografiascanela @danielabmdest
A linda mamãe Daniele Rosa registrando a sua espera pelo Theo. @juliodiasfotografo @nelymaciel
Ensaio de Natal da família do Pietro! @pamelailanacardoso @danielabraunfotografiascanela
Campeonato de Volêi Solidário, para arrecadar doces e alegrar o Natal das crianças do São Lucas, organizado pelas @as_guria_voleibol
A Magia do Natal, com Henrique e Helena. @grazisestrainfotografia @manufogaca

