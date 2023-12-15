Folha Social • Edição 599

Canela,

15 de dezembro de 2023

A turma do 6° ano da Severino Travi, teve como festa de encerramento, um dia no Campo, no Parque dos Canyons, localizado na Estrada da Limeira, interior de Canela. A prof responsável, Elaine Idalgo, agradece o empenho do proprietário Dilson Cavalli na recepção, o patrocínio do passeio feito pela Pousada Jasmim de Gramado e a Gestão da Escola! @parquedoscanyonscanelars @pousadajasmim @elaine.idalgo @emefseverinotravi
Ensaio de Natal da família da Isís! @anarose_franco @sandroramosc @danielabraunfotografiascanela
Na última quinta, prestigiei a Première nova da Ginger House que ficou uma doçura. Parabéns Bruno e Adriel! @gingerhousedoces @brunosilvestrinoficial @katlinfotografiasgramado
Passeio de final de ano do 9°ano da Escola João Alfredo para o AcquaLokos. @nono_da_j.a.c.p @joao_schonss @josinoelboff @acqualokos
Espetáculo a História do Tempo, dos 35 anos da Academia de Dança da Neusa Martinotto, o bailarino Antônio dos Reis Dias. @antonio.reisdias @juliodiasfotografo @academianeusa

