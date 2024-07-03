Canela,

3 de julho de 2024

Rua Miguel Tissot está bloqueada nesta quarta (03)

Imagem: Divulgação

A Secretaria de Obras e Serviços Urbanos vai realizar trabalhos de reparos na via. O serviço acontece mesmo com chuva. A previsão de liberação da rua é no final do dia de hoje.

