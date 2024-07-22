Canela,

22 de julho de 2024

Anuncie
Bethy

FOLHA SOCIAL

Bethy Schons

Folha Social – Edição 630

Compartilhe:

Quer sair na Social? Mande para nós pelo WhatsApp (54) 3094-3808

🎂🎈 Comemorando o 1º aninho da fofura Cecília com muita alegria e amor em família! 🎉👶❤️ Que venham muitos anos de felicidade e sorrisos!
#CecíliaFaz1 #FestaEmFamília #PrimeiroAniversário #AmorEmFamília #Felicidade
📸 @andrefernandesfotos
🎉 Nossa querida colunista Juliana Alano completou 37 aninhos no dia 17 de julho! 🎂🎈 Parabéns, Ju! 🎊🥳
#FelizAniversário #JulianaAlano #Colunista #CelebrandoAVida #Parabéns #37Anos
📸 @leonardorodrigues.fot
🤰✨ Ensaio maravilhoso da linda Rayane, radiante em sua gestação! 🌸 Que esta nova fase seja cheia de amor, saúde e momentos inesquecíveis! 💕
#Gestação #Rayane #EnsaioFotográfico #Gravidez #MomentosEspeciais #FuturaMamãe
📸 @danibatfotografia
Leandra Kuwer, Vanessa Rottmann, Flaviana Chioquetta e Jéssica Ramisch participaram de um encontro promovido pela Vivaz Comunicação no último dia 11 para discutir a economia da experiência. 📊✨ Foi um final de tarde de muita troca de conhecimentos e networking! 🤝
#EconomiaDaExperiência #VivazComunicação #Networking #Inovação #TrocaDeIdeias
📸Reprodução
🎉 Ensaio especial da família comemorando os 4 anos do Benício! 🎂🎈 Muita alegria, amor e momentos inesquecíveis juntos! ❤️✨
#BenícioFaz4 #FestaEmFamília #Aniversário #Amor #MomentosFelizes
📸 @grazisestrainfotografia

Há 10 anos! O maior portal de conteúdo da Região das Hortênsias
Contato: folha@portaldafolha.com.br

© 2012 – Folha Multimídia – Editora Folha de Canela    –    Desenvolvimento: Macedo77