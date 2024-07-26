Canela,

Bethy

FOLHA SOCIAL

Bethy Schons

Folha Social – Edição 631

✨ Experiência corporal e relaxante com a talentosa terapeuta Sandra Camargo na Medusa Beauty 💆‍♀️🌿
#Relaxamento #BemEstar #MedusaBeauty #TerapiaCorporal #CuidadoComOCorpo #Vida
📸 @danibatfotografia
🎉 Parabéns, Michele! Comemorando 40 anos de vida, amor e realizações 🎂🌟 Que venham muitos mais momentos especiais! 🥂
#FelizAniversário #Michele40Anos #Celebração #JuntosSempre #MuitosAnosDeVida
📸 @grazisestrainfotografia
🍷 Happy Hour especial na Flor de Amora Moda Plus! 🌸 Apresentando as novas peças nos tamanhos 38 e 40, ampliando ainda mais sua coleção. Agora atendendo do 38 ao 60! 👗✨
#FlorDeAmoraModaPlus #Novidades #ModaInclusiva #EstiloParaTodos #HappyHour #Tamanhos38ao60
📸 Reprodução
Ensaio incrível com a talentosa Manu da Saw Poke! 🌟✨ Capturando momentos únicos e cheios de estilo.
#EnsaioFotográfico #ColunaSocial #ManuSawPoke #Estilo #Fotografia
📸@grazisestrainfotografia
✨ A deslumbrante Karolyn, momentos antes de sua formação em Geografia pela UFPEL, onde teve a honra de ser juramentista. Parabéns por essa conquista incrível! 🎓🌟
#Formatura #Geografia #UFPEL #Orgulho #Juramentista #Conquista
📸 @katlinfotografiasgramado

