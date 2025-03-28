Canela,

28 de março de 2025

Bethy

FOLHA SOCIAL

Bethy Schons

Folha Social – Edição Especial Capacete Rosa

No último domingo (23), o Capacete Rosa celebrou a força e a coragem das mulheres em um evento especial. Confira os registros incríveis feitos por André Fernandes! (@andrefernandesfreire)

#FolhaSocial #CapaceteRosa #ForçaFeminina #Empoderamento

