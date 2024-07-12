Canela,

12 de julho de 2024

Show de Pedro Jules é adiado

Evento iria acontecer no dia 13 de julho, no “Dia Mundial do Rock”

Em função da previsão de chuva e muito frio o show do músico Pedro Jules está adiado para o dia 20, às 17h, Complexo Esportivo Grande Canelinha, na Vila Miná.

