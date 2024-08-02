Canela,

2 de agosto de 2024

Anuncie
Bethy

FOLHA SOCIAL

Bethy Schons

Folha Social • Edição 632

Compartilhe:

Quer sair na Social? Mande para nós pelo WhatsApp (54) 3094-3808

🏢✨ Pedro Gois Corretora de Seguros: Há anos no mercado, com um time super qualificado e pronto para atender todas as tuas necessidades quando o assunto é seguro! 🛡️🔒
#PedroGois #Seguros #Proteção #Confiança #Experiência #EquipeTop
📸 @vivazcomunicacao
🌟 Camila Dall’igna, terapeuta especializada em relacionamentos com abuso narcisista, oferece atendimento online para ajudar você a se proteger e se recuperar dos danos físicos e mentais causados por uma pessoa narcisista. 💬💪
#TerapiaOnline #AbusoNarcisista #CamilaDallIgna #CuraEmocional
📸 @katlinfotografiasgramado
📸✨ Sheila Tonolli, corretora de imóveis, em um ensaio profissional que reflete toda a sua competência e dedicação! 🏡💼
#SheilaCorretora #Profissionalismo #Dedicação #Imoveis #EnsaioProfissional
📸 @grazisestrainfotografia
🚴‍♀️✨ As amigas Elaine e Márcia estão há 8 dias pedalando na Rota Francesa do Caminho de Santiago de Compostela. Elas completaram metade dos 819 km na cidade de Sahagun! Ainda têm alguns dias de pedal para concluir essa incrível peregrinação. 🌟🚵‍♀️
#CaminhoDeSantiago #Aventura #Peregrinação #Amizade #Desafio #MetaAlcançada
📸 Reprodução
🎓✨ Emily Guedes, formanda em Enfermagem pela UNOPAR Gramado, deslumbrante em sua prova de toga, capturada pelas lentes da @katlinfotografiasgramado. 📸💖
#Formatura #Enfermagem #UNOPARGramado #ProvaDeToga #KatlinFotografias #Orgulho
📸 @katlinfotografiasgramado

Há 10 anos! O maior portal de conteúdo da Região das Hortênsias
Contato: folha@portaldafolha.com.br

© 2012 – Folha Multimídia – Editora Folha de Canela    –    Desenvolvimento: Macedo77