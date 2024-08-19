Canela,

20 de agosto de 2024

Bethy

FOLHA SOCIAL

Bethy Schons

Folha Social • Edição 634

💍✨ A partir de agora, seguimos juntos! Parabéns ao casal Rafael Rodrigues Colombo e Joci Mara Rodrigues Colombo pelo casamento que ocorreu no dia 01 de agosto! 🎉👰🤵
#AmorEterno #Casamento #Felicidades #JuntosParaSempre
📸 @matiaslorenzonioficial
🌍✨ O casal Márcio Diehl Forti e Ariane Boschi Pereira aproveitando férias inesquecíveis em Londres, com o icônico Big Ben ao fundo! 🕰️📸
#Londres #ViagemDosSonhos #CasalEmAventura #BigBen
📸 Reprodução
🎉👭 As irmãs super unidas, Camila e Bianca Braga, celebrando juntas mais um ano de vida! No dia 10 de agosto, as duas completaram 20 aninhos! 🥳🎂
#IrmãsUnidas #Aniversário #20AnosDeAlegria #ParabénsMeninas
📸 Reprodução
🎉🚒 A Bombeira Sargento Jéssika Assmann celebrou seu aniversário no dia 13 de agosto na Cervejaria Do Farol, com muito chopp e ao som de puro rock ‘n roll! 🥳🍻🎸
#Aniversário #Bombeira #RockNRoll #CelebrandoComEstilo
📸 Reprodução
👨‍👧‍👧✨ Papai Arthur em um ensaio cheio de amor ao lado das suas princesas, Mia e Eva! Momentos de pura ternura e carinho entre pai e filhas. 📸❤️
#AmorDePai #Família #PapaiCoruja #MomentosEspeciais
📸 @danibatfotografia

