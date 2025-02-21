Canela,

21 de fevereiro de 2025

Anuncie
Bethy

FOLHA SOCIAL

Bethy Schons

Folha Social por @bethyschons | Edição 657

Compartilhe:

Foto 1
Há 30 dias nasceu o @bahquevista, criado por @lisianezabka para conectar mulheres através da natureza! Na foto, o grupo explora a Cascata do Gavião Faiado, em Canela.
#ConexãoFeminina #BahQueVista #AventurasAoArLivre #CanelaRS
@martapolaquini @fossjeni @tomasboeira @komboeira @ju_fabiana @vivefreire @sirleideferre @aretuse @manusduarte @rafaela_fcardoso @eduardanoel_ @kogler_carol @franciely.zabkaa @tiericardoso @taisribeirop @luanaandradez @bahquevista @lisianezabka
Foto 2
Anita e Marcelo em um ensaio encantador com @katlinfotografiasgramado no Colline de France.
#EnsaioFotográfico #CollineDeFrance #KätlinFotografias
@katlinfotografiasgramado @collinedefrance @anitabanaki
Foto 3
Franciele Schmit celebrando sua formatura em Podologia! Muito sucesso nessa nova fase!
#FormandaEmPodologia #ConquistaMerecida
@grazisestrainfotografia @franciele.dossantos.9277
Foto 4
Mamãe Mayã e a pequena Agnes em um ensaio cheio de amor e ternura!
#AmorDeMãe #EnsaioMãeEFilha
@danibatfotografia @mayabriefs @tattoomayabriefs
Foto 5
No dia 14 de fevereiro, ciclistas de Canela, Gramado e Igrejinha participaram da 3ª Edição do Pedal Vintage, percorrendo 216 km até Torres em 12 horas! Apoio de @buxabikes e @espacobikes.
#PedalVintage #Cicloturismo #DeCanelaATorres
@buxabikes @espacobikes @veninavisentin @sabrinaarzona @aguiar.samyra @samuel.reis.7121_ @laura_port_ @adriano.stange @evertondonin @josukehl @javalisdopedal @andrews_personal

Há 10 anos! O maior portal de conteúdo da Região das Hortênsias
Contato: folha@portaldafolha.com.br

© 2012 – Folha Multimídia – Editora Folha de Canela    –    Desenvolvimento: Macedo77